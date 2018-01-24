Norfolk Southern 4Q Profit Tops Views -- Earnings Review

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) reported fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:
EARNINGS: Excluding a one-time benefit from the new tax law, the railroad posted higher-than-expected earnings of $1.69 a share, up from $1.42 a year earlier. Analysts had modeled earnings of $1.57 a share.
REVENUE: Sales rose about 7% to $2.67 billion, roughly in line with expectations. The company said overall volumes were up 5%, reflecting growth in all three major categories of intermodal, coal and merchandise.
TAX WATCH: Norfolk Southern, like most major railroads, got a fourth-quarter boost from the recent enactment of new tax legislation. The changes lifted its bottom line by about $3.48 billion.
DIVIDEND: The company on Tuesday said it raised its quarterly dividend by 18% to 72 cents from 61 cents.
SHARES: The stock, inactive during premarket trade, has risen 30% over the past 12 months.
January 24, 2018 08:41 ET (13:41 GMT)