World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer Resigns

World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer has resigned, according to a memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Dollar Hits New Low After Mnuchin Says Weakness Aids Trade

The dollar dropped to its lowest point since late 2014 against a basket of leading global currencies following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weaker greenback is good for trade.

Dow Industrials Edge Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged slightly higher Wednesday, as concerns of a pickup in trade tensions weighed on the index.

Airline Shares Drop on Capacity Expansion Plans

Airline shares tumbled on Wednesday as investors fretted that United Continental Holdings Inc.'s expansion plans threatened profit margins and could spark a price war if other carriers follow suit.

Mnuchin Dismisses Concerns About Dollar, Trade

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brushed off worries about the dollar Wednesday and expressed little concern over the decision by 11 Pacific Rim countries to forge a new commercial bloc that excludes the U.S.

South Korea GDP Contracts 0.2% Sequentially in Fourth Quarter

South Korea's economy in the last three months of 2017 contracted from the previous quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis, taking the shine off annual growth figures that were slightly shy of an upgraded government target but still solid.

New Zealand Inflation Grows Less Than Expected in 4Q

Growth in New Zealand's consumer prices unexpectedly slowed in the final quarter of 2017 as a sharp drop in the price of retail goods outweighed the effect of more expensive gasoline and airfares.

December Existing Home Sales Wrap Up Best Year Since 2006

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes slowed in December, but 2017 was still the best year for the hot housing market since the mid-2000s boom.

Pro-Business Populists Flummox Davos Man

The global elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos fear populist politicians like Donald Trump, but those politicians are one reason they are reveling in the best economy in years and an epic bull market, Greg Ip writes.

Companies Explore Whether U.S. Can Replace 'Double Irish'

A provision in the newly revised tax code slashes the income tax that companies pay on royalties from the overseas use of intellectual property, making it more attractive to house these rights on American soil.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)