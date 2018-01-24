Dollar Hits New Low After Mnuchin Says Weakness Aids Trade

The dollar dropped to its lowest point since late 2014 against a basket of leading global currencies following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weaker greenback is good for trade.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed on Mixed Earnings Reports

Major U.S. stock indexes wobbled Wednesday, as mixed earnings reports put their rally into this year on pause.

Mnuchin Dismisses Concerns About Dollar, Trade

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brushed off worries about the dollar Wednesday and expressed little concern over the decision by 11 Pacific Rim countries to forge a new commercial bloc that excludes the U.S.

U.S. Existing Home Sales Fell in December

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes declined in December, suggesting that fast-rising prices and tight inventory may be weighing on buyer demand heading into 2018.

Pro-Business Populists Flummox Davos Man

The global elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos fear populist politicians like Donald Trump, but those politicians are one reason they are reveling in the best economy in years and an epic bull market, Greg Ip writes.

Companies Explore Whether U.S. Can Replace 'Double Irish'

A provision in the newly revised tax code slashes the income tax that companies pay on royalties from the overseas use of intellectual property, making it more attractive to house these rights on American soil.

Commerce Secretary Slams China for Protectionist Actions

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross accused Beijing of serving up protectionism under the guise of free trade, days after the U.S. imposed broad tariffs on solar cells and washing machines.

California, Trump Officials Weigh Emissions-Rule Changes

California regulators and Trump administration officials met to discuss for the first time the prospect of changes to vehicle-emissions rules, a significant step in complex negotiations aimed at preventing a legal battle over future environmental regulations on cars and trucks.

Big Pharma Investor Calls for Supply Chain Transparency

A Swedish investor is pressing the world's biggest drug companies to be transparent about their supply chains, alleging that some suppliers to those firms were dumping toxic waste into the environment.

Private Equity Expected to Benefit From Tax Overhaul

The private-equity industry is set to get a shot in the arm from the tax overhaul, a new analysis shows.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)