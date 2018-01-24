Dollar Halts Stock Rally in Europe and Japan

Stocks in Europe and Japan struggled for traction as the U.S. dollar fell further from a three-year low.

Dollar Hits New Low After Mnuchin Backs Weaker Currency

The dollar dropped to its lowest point since late 2014 against a basket of leading global currencies, driven by a growing belief that major central banks outside the U.S. will move away from easy money policies this year.

Companies Explore Whether U.S. Can Replace 'Double Irish'

A provision in the newly revised tax code slashes the income tax that companies pay on royalties from the overseas use of intellectual property, making it more attractive to house these rights on American soil.

Chinese Economic Adviser Pledges to Ease Market Access

President Xi Jinping's top economic deputy pledged to ease access for foreign companies to China's services and manufacturing sectors, sustaining a defense by Beijing that it upholds international trade and global economic integration.

Eurozone Economy Picks Up Speed, Surveys Indicate

The eurozone economy accelerated further as 2018 got under way, amid signs that inflationary pressures are starting to build.

Hedge Funds Grow Wary of Cryptocurrency Mania

Their caution is the latest sign of doubt among investors that the red-hot rise of bitcoin and its ilk is sustainable.

U.K.'s Consumer Squeeze Continues Despite Tight Labor Market

Britons' wages adjusted for inflation shrunk again in the three months through November despite a tightening labor market, as the consumer squeeze evident since the Brexit vote shows no signs of letting up.

Oil Steadies Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices steadied below a three-year high, with expectations of a build in U.S. crude stocks weighing on the market.

IMF Urges Action on Europe's Generation Gap

Austerity measures undertaken by governments in the wake of the global financial crisis and high rates of long-term unemployment have widened the gap in incomes between the old and the young across Europe, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Tony Blair Sees 40% Chance of Brexit Reversal

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said he saw a 40% chance of Brexit being reversed before March next year.

January 24, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)