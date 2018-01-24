Dollar Halts Stock Rally in Europe and Japan

Stocks in Europe and Japan struggled for traction as the U.S. dollar fell further from a three-year low.

Blame Central Banks for the U.S. Dollar's Dark Days

The dollar dropped to its lowest point since late 2014 against a basket of leading global currencies, driven by a growing belief that major central banks outside the U.S. will move away from easy money policies this year.

Oil Steadies Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices steadied below a three-year high, with expectations of a build in U.S. crude stocks weighing on the market.

Gold Gains as Dollar Tumbles on New Tariffs

Gold prices hit a five-month high on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump's recent decision on trade tariffs extended the U.S. dollar's recent fall.

Hedge Funds Grow Wary of Cryptocurrency Mania

Their caution is the latest sign of doubt among investors that the red-hot rise of bitcoin and its ilk is sustainable.

Eurozone Economy Picks Up Speed

The eurozone economy accelerated further as 2018 got under way, amid signs that inflationary pressures are starting to build.

U.K.'s Consumer Squeeze Continues Despite Tight Labor Market

Britons' wages adjusted for inflation shrunk again in the three months through November despite a tightening labor market, as the consumer squeeze evident since the Brexit vote shows no signs of letting up.

IMF Urges Action on Europe's Generation Gap

Austerity measures undertaken by governments in the wake of the global financial crisis and high rates of long-term unemployment have widened the gap in incomes between the old and the young across Europe, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Japan's Trade Surplus Fell Sharply Last Year

Japan's trade surplus fell 25% in 2017, despite record high exports to Asia, while its surplus with the U.S., which has been under close scrutiny in Washington, edged up amid growing global trade tensions.

Senate Confirms Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman

The Senate confirmed Jerome Powell to become the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve, clearing the way for a new leader likely to continue raising interest rates to keep the economic expansion on track.

