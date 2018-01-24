Weak Dollar Cuts Advance in Global Stocks

Continue Reading Below

Stocks in Europe and Japan struggled for traction as the U.S. dollar fell further from a three-year low.

Blame Central Banks for the U.S. Dollar's Dark Days

The dollar dropped to its lowest point since late 2014 against a basket of leading global currencies, driven by a growing belief that major central banks outside the U.S. will move away from easy money policies this year.

Eurzone Economy Picks Up Speed

The eurozone economy accelerated further as 2018 got under way, amid signs that inflationary pressures are starting to build.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

IMF Urges Action on Europe's Generation Gap

Austerity measures undertaken by governments in the wake of the global financial crisis and high rates of long-term unemployment have widened the gap in incomes between the old and the young across Europe, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Japan's Trade Surplus Fell Sharply Last Year

Japan's trade surplus fell 25% in 2017, despite record high exports to Asia, while its surplus with the U.S., which has been under close scrutiny in Washington, edged up amid growing global trade tensions.

Senate Confirms Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman

The Senate confirmed Jerome Powell to become the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve, clearing the way for a new leader likely to continue raising interest rates to keep the economic expansion on track.

Oil's Surge Has Left Currencies In Its Wake

The divergence between oil and oil-linked currencies is unusual. Typically currencies of producing nations do well as oil rises, as they earn more from exports and investor confidence in their economies grows.

Trump Tariffs Spark Criticism, Raise Tensions Over Trade

The emerging fault lines in the global trading system were laid bare as 11 Pacific Rim nations forged a new commercial bloc excluding the U.S., while President Trump signed orders to curb Asian imports.

As Markets and Growth Steam Ahead, Signs of Caution Emerge

The world economy is accelerating and the financial markets are going gangbusters. But there is an undertone of anxiety among delegates at the annual meeting in Davos.

Non-U.S. Nafta Negotiators Seek Compromise in Montreal

The chief negotiators for Canada and Mexico on Tuesday vowed flexibility and cooperation in trying to address the toughest U.S. demands for a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)