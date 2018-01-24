Asian Stocks Slide After Recent Surge

Continue Reading Below

Asian stocks mostly pulled back Wednesday, pausing from a rally in equities this month.

Japan's Trade Surplus Fell Sharply Last Year

Japan's trade surplus fell 25% in 2017, despite record high exports to Asia, while its surplus with the U.S., which has been under close scrutiny in Washington, edged up amid growing global trade tensions.

Senate Confirms Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman

The Senate confirmed Jerome Powell to become the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve, clearing the way for a new leader likely to continue raising interest rates to keep the economic expansion on track.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil's Surge Has Left Currencies In Its Wake

The divergence between oil and oil-linked currencies is unusual. Typically currencies of producing nations do well as oil rises, as they earn more from exports and investor confidence in their economies grows.

Trump Tariffs Spark Criticism, Raise Tensions Over Trade

The emerging fault lines in the global trading system were laid bare as 11 Pacific Rim nations forged a new commercial bloc excluding the U.S., while President Trump signed orders to curb Asian imports.

As Markets and Growth Steam Ahead, Signs of Caution Emerge

The world economy is accelerating and the financial markets are going gangbusters. But there is an undertone of anxiety among delegates at the annual meeting in Davos.

Non-U.S. Nafta Negotiators Seek Compromise in Montreal

The chief negotiators for Canada and Mexico on Tuesday vowed flexibility and cooperation in trying to address the toughest U.S. demands for a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement

Trump's FDIC Nominee Promises Relief for Small Banks

The nominee to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plans to focus on easing regulatory requirements for community banks, encouraging the creation of new banks and tackling cybersecurity, she said at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Mexican Retailers Plan to Step Up Investment in 2018

Mexican retailers plan to increase their investments to build new stores and remodel others in 2018, supported by expectations that sales growth will pick up moderately after a slowdown in 2017, an industry group said.

No Joy for REIT Investors as Shares Miss Out on the Rally

While stock investors are loading up like kids in a candy store, shareholders of real-estate investment trusts are more like sad street urchins pressing their faces up against the window.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)