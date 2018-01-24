Senate Confirms Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman

The Senate confirmed Jerome Powell to become the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve, clearing the way for a new leader likely to continue raising interest rates to keep the economic expansion on track.

Court Drops Government's Appeal of MetLife Case

A federal appeals court dismissed a case involving MetLife Inc.'s designation as a "systemically important financial institution," the last step in the insurer's path to shedding the label.

Clash Between Founder and Protégé Plunges Och-Ziff Into Crisis

Och-Ziff Capital Management faces turmoil as founder Daniel Och upends plan for James Levin to succeed him as head of the U.S.'s largest publicly traded hedge fund. Behind the rift: money and control.

UBS Shakes Up Wealth-Management Division's Top Ranks

UBS Group shuffled the top ranks of its wealth-management division, as the world's largest wealth manager continues to revamp a unit that is expected to be a key driver of profits but faces intense competition.

TD Ameritrade Profit, Revenue Beat Projections

TD Ameritrade reported a profit of $297 million, or 52 cents a share, on revenue of $1.26 billion, figures that beat Wall Street expectations.

Trump's FDIC Nominee Promises Relief for Small Banks

The nominee to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plans to focus on easing regulatory requirements for community banks, encouraging the creation of new banks and tackling cybersecurity, she said at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Goodfriend Tells Lawmakers He Backs Fed's Dual Mandate on Jobs, Prices

Federal Reserve nominee Marvin Goodfriend told lawmakers he supports the central bank's dual mandate to maintain stable prices and pursue maximum employment, despite his past comments suggesting the Fed should focus on inflation.

How JPMorgan Will Spend a Big Chunk of Its Tax Windfall

JPMorgan Chase is unrolling a $20 billion, five-year investment across its businesses based on benefits from recent tax-law changes, a softer regulatory environment and its overall growth.

Netflix's $100 Billion Market Cap Helps Explain the Junk Bond Rally

Netflix Inc.'s market value blew past $100 billion for the first time on Tuesday, extending a stock market rally that also helps explain why the junk bond market remains so sanguine.

Bank of America Expands Office Space in L.A.

Bank of America has renewed its office lease in downtown Los Angeles and taken more space as competition for office tenants heats up among landlords.

