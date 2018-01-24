U.S. Crude Prices Climb After Data Shows Drop in Supplies

U.S. crude prices ended higher Wednesday after government data showed that oil supplies in the U.S. fell last week, surprising market participants who had been bracing for an increase.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall Less Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a less-than-expected 1.1 million barrels last week, government data showed, as refinery activity slowed down. Gasoline stockpiles climbed by a greater-than-expected 3.1 million barrels.

California, Trump Officials Weigh Vehicle-Emissions Rule Changes

California regulators and Trump administration officials met to discuss for the first time the prospect of changes to vehicle-emissions rules, a significant step in complex negotiations aimed at preventing a legal battle over future environmental regulations on cars and trucks.

Germany Falling Short of Emissions Targets

Germany is missing its European climate targets and will have to pay for rights to emit green house gases due to polluting vehicles, farms and buildings, the government said, an embarrassing admission for Chancellor Angela Merkel who had once put energy transformation at the forefront of her policies.

SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

General Electric Co. revealed securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices and said it is conducting "a deep review," including restating 2016 and 2017 financial results.

Natural Gas Inventories Seen Down in Week

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show U.S. stockpiles of natural gas fell by roughly 64% more than normal for this time of year.

Oklahoma Drilling Accident is Deadliest Since Start of Shale Boom

Five workers were killed in a well explosion in Oklahoma, authorities said Tuesday, in the deadliest shale-drilling accident since the boom in U.S. oil and gas production began a decade ago..

Musk Could Net Billions by Hitting Tesla's New Milestones

Tesla unleashed a bold pay package for Chief Executive Elon Musk that again ties his compensation entirely to key performance benchmarks. This time, the goals take the electric-car maker to cosmic heights, including an ultimate aim of hitting $650 billion in market value.

China's Shift From Coal to Gas Boosts LNG Price

China is replacing coal with gas, sucking up global supplies of the fuel and pushing up the price of liquefied natural gas to a three-year high.

Puerto Rico Moves to Privatize Bankrupt Power Authority

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he would put the island's power utility up for sale, a watershed step toward dismantling a deeply indebted public monopoly that came under intense criticism for its response to Hurricane Maria.

January 24, 2018