Ford Profit Dented by Swings in Commodities Prices

Ford Motor Co. reported fourth-quarter operating profit that fell short of earlier forecasts, results that signal continued financial pressure as first-year Chief Executive Jim Hackett tries to transform the auto maker.

SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

General Electric Co. revealed securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices and said it is conducting "a deep review," including restating 2016 and 2017 financial results.

LG to Raise Prices on Washers After Trump Imposes Tariffs

LG Electronics has told retailers it plans to raise prices on its washers and dryers following President Donald Trump's approval this week of steep tariffs on imported washing machines.

United May Drag Industry Into Price War

United Continental's plans to increase capacity has investors worrying that airlines are losing their discipline.

Qualcomm Hit With $1.23 Billion EU Fine for Apple Payments

Qualcomm was slapped with a $1.23 billion antitrust fine by the European Union for illegal payments it made to Apple for exclusively using its chips in smartphones and other products.

Comcast Profit Tops Estimates

Comcast increased profit beyond Wall Street's expectations, as the addition of broadband customers and growth at NBCUniversal helped offset another quarter of TV subscriber losses.

Campbell to Close Toronto Plant as Soup Sales Cool

Campbell Soup Co. plans to close a factory in Toronto that employs about 380 people as soup sales in North America continue to decline and other factories become more efficient.

Google Parent Launches Cybersecurity Firm

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., said Wednesday it is launching its 13th unit: a cybersecurity business called Chronicle LLC.

Chinese Firm Found Guilty of Stealing Wind Technology from U.S. Supplier

A federal jury found a Chinese wind-turbine maker guilty of stealing technology from a former U.S. supplier, a potential test case for looming intellectual property battles between the two countries.

Whirlpool Expects Margin Growth in 2018

Whirlpool told investors Wednesday that cost cuts combined with changes to global product pricing and selection will lead to a "significant" improvement in margins in 2018.

