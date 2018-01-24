SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

General Electric Co. revealed securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices and said it is conducting "a deep review," including restating 2016 and 2017 financial results.

LG to Raise Prices on Washers After Trump Imposes Tariffs

LG Electronics has told retailers it plans to raise prices on its washers and dryers following President Donald Trump's approval this week of steep tariffs on imported washing machines.

United May Drag Industry Into Price War

United Continental's plans to increase capacity has investors worrying that airlines are losing their discipline.

Qualcomm Hit With $1.23 Billion EU Fine for Apple Payments

Qualcomm was slapped with a $1.23 billion antitrust fine by the European Union for illegal payments it made to Apple for exclusively using its chips in smartphones and other products.

Comcast Profit Tops Estimates

Comcast increased profit beyond Wall Street's expectations, as the addition of broadband customers and growth at NBCUniversal helped offset another quarter of TV subscriber losses.

Meg Whitman to Lead Mobile-Video Startup New TV

Meg Whitman, the former head of eBay and the departing chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, is joining Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo LLC as the first CEO in the media and tech venture's planned portfolio of companies.

What the KPMG Conspiracy Case Revealed About Its Audits

The indictment earlier this week of former KPMG partners and employees shed light on the regulatory process for accounting firms and a revolving door with the agencies involved. But it was also a reminder of concerns about the quality of the audits done by the biggest accounting firms.

Teamsters Tell UPS: No Drones or Driverless Trucks

The Teamsters union and United Parcel Service are starting to negotiate one of the largest collective bargaining agreements in the U.S., and one of the union's initial demands is to prohibit the parcel giant from using drones or driverless trucks to deliver packages.

AT&T Chief Calls for New Rules for Carriers, Tech Firms

AT&T's CEO, in an open letter, called on Congress to clarify the repeal of net-neutrality rules while also imposing new regulations on tech titans such as Google and Facebook.

Tech Firms Open Up to More Regulation

Executives of the world's largest tech companies, fending off an array of complaints about the perceived excesses of Silicon Valley at the World Economic Forum, are suggesting they could do more-including embracing a little more regulation.

