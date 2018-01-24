SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

Continue Reading Below

General Electric Co. revealed securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices and said it is conducting "a deep review," including restating 2016 and 2017 financial results.

Qualcomm Hit With $1.23 Billion EU Fine for Apple Payments

Qualcomm was slapped with a $1.23 billion antitrust fine by the European Union for illegal payments it made to Apple for exclusively using its chips in smartphones and other products.

Comcast Profit Tops Estimates

Comcast increased profit beyond Wall Street's expectations, as the addition of broadband customers and growth at NBCUniversal helped offset another quarter of TV subscriber losses.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

What the KPMG Conspiracy Case Revealed About Its Audits

The indictment earlier this week of former KPMG partners and employees shed light on the regulatory process for accounting firms and a revolving door with the agencies involved. But it was also a reminder of concerns about the quality of the audits done by the biggest accounting firms.

Teamsters Tell UPS: No Drones or Driverless Trucks

The Teamsters union and United Parcel Service are starting to negotiate one of the largest collective bargaining agreements in the U.S., and one of the union's initial demands is to prohibit the parcel giant from using drones or driverless trucks to deliver packages.

AT&T Chief Calls for New Rules for Carriers, Tech Firms

AT&T's CEO, in an open letter, called on Congress to clarify the repeal of net-neutrality rules while also imposing new regulations on tech titans such as Google and Facebook.

United Technologies to Bring Back Cash From Overseas

United Technologies said it would use tax overhauls to repatriate at least $3 billion this year and plans to bring back another $2 billion over the next two years as it continues the expansion of its aerospace business.

Starbucks 1Q Earnings: What to Watch

Analysts polled by FactSet expect profit of 57 cents per share for the quarter, compared with the 51 cents per share Starbucks reported a year ago.

Capital One Gets Shy on Guidance

Capital One Financial didn't have a good experience giving default guidance for 2017

SoftBank Tech Fund Leads $865 Million Investment in Construction Startup

Vision Fund is leading a group of investors with an $865 million bet on Katerra, a three-year-old Silicon Valley startup that aims to change how housing and commercial buildings are constructed by using an assembly line-like system to control every aspect of design and production.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)