GE Posts $9.64 Billion Loss, With Long Road Ahead in Restructuring

Continue Reading Below

General Electric Co. reported a loss in its latest quarter as the struggling industrial giant zeroes in on restructuring plans under its new chief executive.

Qualcomm Hit With $1.23 Billion EU Fine for Apple Payments

Qualcomm was slapped with a $1.23 billion antitrust fine by the European Union for illegal payments it made to Apple for exclusively using its chips in smartphones and other products.

Comcast Profit Tops Estimates

Comcast increased profit beyond Wall Street's expectations, as the addition of broadband customers and growth at NBCUniversal helped offset another quarter of TV subscriber losses.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

United Technologies Profit Hurt by Tax Charge

United Technologies's revenue rose in its latest quarter as commercial sales in Pratt & Whitney and its aerospace segment strengthened, but charges stemming from the new tax law dented the conglomerate's earnings

Teamsters Tell UPS: No Drones or Driverless Trucks

The Teamsters union and United Parcel Service are starting to negotiate one of the largest collective bargaining agreements in the U.S., and one of the union's initial demands is to prohibit the parcel giant from using drones or driverless trucks to deliver packages.

SoftBank Tech Fund Leads $865 Million Investment in Construction Startup

Vision Fund is leading a group of investors with an $865 million bet on Katerra, a three-year-old Silicon Valley startup that aims to change how housing and commercial buildings are constructed by using an assembly line-like system to control every aspect of design and production.

Investors Pile Into World's Only Listed Ride-Hailing Company

Stock investors can't invest in Uber, but they can invest in Nasdaq-listed Yandex, owner of Russia's top ride-hailing platform. The terrain up for grabs is vast, the potholes legion.

Wall Street Shores Up Its Brokerage Game

Wall Street's efforts to reinvent the traditional brokerage business are starting to pay off, as latest financial results from Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch showed strength in fee-based revenue and a plateau in broker defections

Novartis 4Q Profit Rises, Buoyed by Sales of New Drugs

Novartis AG said its fourth-quarter pretax profit increased on higher income from associated companies and strong sales of newer drugs, which helped offset the impact of generic competition.

Antofagasta Says 4Q Copper Production Fell 1.3% on Quarter

Antofagasta PLC said on Wednesday that copper production in the fourth quarter of 2017 fell 1.3% quarter on quarter, while gold production fell 32%, citing lower grades and recoveries at its Centinela mine in Chile.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)