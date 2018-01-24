It's Game Over for Nintendo's First Smartphone App

Nintendo said it would soon terminate its smartphone app "Miitomo"-which had gained attention as the game maker's initial foray into the smartphone business-because it failed to attract enough number of players.

Ford Profit Dented by Swings in Commodities Prices

Ford Motor Co. reported fourth-quarter operating profit that fell short of earlier forecasts, results that signal continued financial pressure as first-year Chief Executive Jim Hackett tries to transform the auto maker.

Apple Dives Into Complex Field: Your Medical Records

With its leap into the electronic health-records field, Apple Inc. is trying to solve a problem that has vexed tech companies for years: simplifying disparate networks of medical information and putting more data into the hands of consumers.

Chinese Firm Found Guilty of Stealing Wind Technology from U.S. Supplier

A federal jury found a Chinese wind-turbine maker guilty of stealing technology from a former U.S. supplier, a potential test case for looming intellectual property battles between the two countries.

Whirlpool Expects Margin Growth in 2018

Whirlpool told investors Wednesday that cost cuts combined with changes to global product pricing and selection will lead to a "significant" improvement in margins in 2018.

Google Parent Launches Cybersecurity Firm

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., said Wednesday it is launching its 13th unit: a cybersecurity business called Chronicle LLC.

Campbell to Close Toronto Plant as Soup Sales Cool

Campbell Soup Co. plans to close a factory in Toronto that employs about 380 people as soup sales in North America continue to decline and other factories become more efficient.

Enrique Iglesias Sues Universal Music Over Streaming Royalties

Latin superstar Enrique Iglesias sued his former record company, Universal Music Group, accusing it of underpaying him by millions of dollars when it came to royalties generated by streaming services.

Eskom's Financials Are 'Unsustainable,' Says South Africa Finance Minister

South Africa's government won't provide fresh money to aid Eskom, the country's finance minister vowed Wednesday, saying that private money would be needed to stabilize the troubled state-owned electric company.

LG to Raise Prices on Washers After Trump Imposes Tariffs

LG Electronics has told retailers it plans to raise prices on its washers and dryers following President Donald Trump's approval this week of steep tariffs on imported washing machines.

January 24, 2018 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)