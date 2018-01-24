Materials Flat as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities were more or less flat as the dollar's slide continued in the wake of comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, supporting metals prices.

Continue Reading Below

The dollar hit a three-year low against a basket of other currencies after Mr. Mnuchin said the administration wasn't concerned about the recent slide in the dollar, and viewed a weaker dollar as a positive from a trade perspective. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to shifts in the value of the dollar, hit their highest levels since August 2016.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 16:55 ET (21:55 GMT)