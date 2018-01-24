MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Rise As Market Rally 'shows No Sign Of Abatement'

Qualcomm's stock under pressure after EU fine tied to illegal payments to Apple

U.S. stock futures on Wednesday pointed to a rally at the open, setting up the main benchmarks for another round of records.

Investors are getting a fresh flurry of corporate earnings, with reports from GE and other household names on tap.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 58 points, or 0.2%, to 26,259, while S&P 500 futures tacked on 4.15 points, or 0.2%, to 2,843.75. Nasdaq-100 futures rose by 9.75 points, or 0.1%, to 6,975.50.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched all-time closing highs again (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-futures-rally-100-points-as-investors-move-past-shutdown-worries-to-focus-on-earnings-2018-01-23), while the Dow edged back from its record close hit on Monday.

The three equity gauges are up between 6% and 8.1% so far in 2018, adding to last year's sizable gains as investors cheer the expanding U.S. economy and growth in corporate profits.

What are strategists saying?

"The S&P 500 really is up more than 6% so far this month and shows no sign of abatement," said Voya Investment Management strategists Doug Coté and Karyn Cavanaugh in a note.

"What could possibly go wrong? Well, one risk to the market could be global trade," they added, noting that President Trump late Monday approved tariffs (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/first-solar-shares-jump-8-after-white-house-oks-tariffs-on-solar-panel-imports-2018-01-22) on imports of solar panels and washing machines.

Which stocks look like key movers?

Shares in Qualcomm Inc.(QCOM)traded 1.6% lower in premarket after the chip company was hit with a $1.2 billion antitrust fine by the European Union (https://www.wsj.com/articles/eu-to-fine-qualcomm-over-exclusivity-payments-to-apple-1516783685?mod=mktw). The EU said Qualcomm made illegal payments to Apple Inc.(AAPL)for exclusively using its chips in iPhones and other products.

Conglomerates General Electric Co.(GE) , United Technologies Corp.(UTX) and Comcast Corp.(CMCSA)look set for active trading as they are among the companies expected to post earnings before the open, while Ford Motor Co.(F)is due to report after the close.

Texas Instruments Inc.(TXN)appeared on track for a down day after the chip company delivered in-line results and a modest outlook (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/texas-instruments-shares-fall-on-in-line-results-modest-outlook-2018-01-23) late Tuesday.

United Continental Holdings Inc.(UAL)appeared on pace for an up day after the airline posted better-than-expected earnings (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-stock-rises-after-fourth-quarter-earnings-beat-2018-01-23) late Tuesday.

What are other assets doing?

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was trading at a fresh three-year low as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker greenback is good for trade (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-plunges-to-3-year-low-after-mnuchin-cheers-weaker-greenback-2018-01-24) while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. European and Asian stocks have been a mixed bag.

Gold futures were advancing nearly 1%, while oil futures (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/natural-gas-soars-with-the-leap-setting-off-a-trading-halt-2018-01-24)were edging up.

What economic data could help drive markets?

At 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, Markit is slated to deliver January readings for its purchasing managers' indexes for manufacturing and services.

A December report on existing home sales is due to arrive at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

