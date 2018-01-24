Industrials Down After GE Reports Loss -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked down after another weak showing from General Electric. Shares of GE fell sharply after the conglomerate posted a quarterly loss, weighed down by continued weakness in its power unit and a charge in its insurance unit, and warned that the Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation into the charge and other accounting issues. GE has conceded that it misjudged a shift in the utility industry away from coal and gas-fired plants, just as it made a major acquisition that geared its power business toward those styles of plants. United Technologies said it would use tax overhauls to repatriate at least $3 billion this year in cash parked overseas to help reduce debt from its planned purchase of aerospace rival Rockwell Collins.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
January 24, 2018 16:33 ET (21:33 GMT)