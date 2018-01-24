How Amazon HQ2 Can Impact Your IT Staff

It all comes down to talent. It's a major criterion for the location Amazon chooses for its next US headquarters (HQ). Of the 20 localities that the company has said are on its short list for its next HQ, the one that's chosen will have to provide enough talent to staff the new HQ. Talent is so important that it was the primary reason Detroit was dropped from the list of finalists, according to a report in the Detroit Free Press.

Continue Reading Below

Over the short term, Amazon's demand for talent could have a real impact on your IT staff, especially if you're in the area where Amazon decides to locate. But, over the long run, Amazon's demand could make your life easier, though potentially somewhat more expensive.

Initially, Amazon will be seeking to hire skilled IT, engineering, and developer staff with a wide range of backgrounds from the area near its new HQ. This means if your business has staff with these skill sets, they'll have a realistic chance of landing high-paying work at a company with an excellent reputation for employee friendliness. Result: You're going to need to find ways to retain your staff.

But Amazon's impact goes beyond simply poaching staff wherever its new HQ finally lands. Since it's unlikely that any of the areas on the company's short list will have 50,000 skilled IT workers on the unemployment rolls when Amazon starts hiring, the company will also be drawing on potential employees with technical degrees when they graduate from college. That means your organization's new hiring efforts could be impacted.

And, of course, the company will be making it attractive for employees elsewhere to relocate to wherever the HQ turns out to be, and that means you'll find the demand for IT staff going up regardless of whether you're near Amazon or not. While retention may be less of a problem if you're far from Amazon, it won't go away as an issue.

Show Me the Money

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the issue for you and your IT department is the expense of retaining and hiring people. Amazon, when it announced its plans to open a new HQ, said that the 50,000 new hires will make an average salary of $100,000. Considering that a large percentage of those new people are office workers and support staff with lower salaries, this means that new IT workers will have healthy, six-figure salaries.

If you plan to retain your workforce, then you're going to have to match that in some way. It will be easier if you're not near Amazon and in an area where salaries are low. But it's going to be difficult for your staff to ignore such opportunities even if they require relocation. And, of course, you have to compete with the rest of Amazon's compensation package.

If you have operations in or near one of the 20 finalists on the HQ2 list, then it's time to start thinking about a response. Even if your city isn't the one that Amazon chooses later this year, you can expect that the demand for skilled employees will reach your staff. But if you have a plan, you might be able to retain them.

Step-by-Step Guide to Retaining Talent

The first step is to review your budgets for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 and FY 2019 and beyond to ensure you have money allocated to pay competitive salaries. While Amazon won't actually start hiring immediately, you'll want to make sure you have your retention plans in place for when they do.

In addition to ensuring that your salaries are competitive, you'll also need to provide competitive compensation and benefits. While this will take some work with your human resources (HR) and finance leadership, you can remind them that it's cheaper to retain experienced workers than it is to hire and train new staff.

The next step is to plan how you'll handle recruitment. There will be a new round of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) graduates hitting the streets in May and you'll need to make your IT operation attractive to them. With massive hiring starting up at Amazon, and soon at Apple with its new HQ, there's going to be a lot of competition for the best candidates.

Sure, paying attention to salary, benefits, and a competitive overall compensation package is important here, but you can also think creatively when it comes to attracting new talent. For example, making sure prospective hires know your company will underwrite training for key IT certification programs can really set your company apart for career IT professionals looking to keep themselves competitive. Another tack might be helping employees with education debt. If you can work it out with your CFO, see if you can find ways to help high-performing employees pay off their student loans.

When the Grass Seems Greener

All of this means that you're going to need a competitive work environment to go along with your pay and benefits. Today's IT workforce is keenly aware of how their colleagues who work for other employers are doing and they're also well aware that their skills are marketable. In many cases, the only thing that binds them to their current employer is inertia.

Unfortunately, the legacy of many tech employers isn't necessarily good. I hear feedback from IT workers about their jobs that can best be described as perplexing. The complaints I hear range from poor training, ineffective management, abusive practices, and a lack of upward mobility. Such negative factors only encourage IT staffers to look elsewhere, and with the environment becoming so competitive, that elsewhere might look pretty good.

Right now we don't know for sure which location Amazon will pick but it almost doesn't matter for most IT departments. Even if it's not in your city, you'll still be competing with Amazon and other big tech employers. And, if you expect to attract and keep qualified staff, you'll need to make sure you have the factors in place to do that. Even if it turns out that Amazon doesn't locate anywhere near you, some other company is likely to. You might as well be ready by making sure your staff wants to stay with you.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.