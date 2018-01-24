GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain, Soybean Futures Bounce on Lower Dollar

Wheat futures led rising grain-and-soybean markets on Wednesday, helped by a lower U.S. dollar.

The grain-and-oilseed sector lagged other commodities in recent weeks, with hedge funds betting heavily that prices were headed lower. But analysts said a lower dollar, along with changing chart signals and supply outlook, prompted money managers to start getting out of some of those short positions.

Invasive Pests Get Top Billing on Farm Bill Tour -- Market Talk

9:54 ET - USDA Secretary Perdue kicked off his farm bill tour hearing from Pennsylvania researchers about a growing threat to the region's grape farmers: the spotted lanternfly. Academics at Pennsylvania State University, a standout in the nation's land grant system, gave Perdue an earful on the importance of federal funding for agricultural research, which got a boost in the last US farm bill. "I think it will be a priority going forward," Perdue said, after university members highlighted their work on improving water quality, disappearing bee colonies and emerging pest problems like the spotted lanternfly, which is devastating nearby crops. They pushed for ongoing funding for agricultural research, the scale of which is uncertain given steep cuts proposed by the Trump administration. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Algeria Seeks Wheat, Barley in Twin Tenders

LONDON--The Algerian state grain agency OAIC issued a tender Wednesday for unspecified amounts of milling wheat and animal feed barley, according to traders.

OAIC is mostly seeking the wheat for delivery in April and the barley for delivery in the second half of March, the traders added.

Argentine Drought Could Hurt Corn, Soy Production: ING -- Market Talk

1329 GMT - Ongoing drought-like conditions in Argentina could negatively impact soybean and corn crop yields this year, ING says in a note. The dry conditions identified in a weekly weather report from Argentina's Agriculture Ministry exist mainly in the Pampas region, which includes Buenos Aires and Santa Fe. Those reports come after analysts and meteorologists said in the final weeks of 2017 that there was an increasing likelihood of a La Nina; a weather pattern--with which dry conditions are concurrent--in Argentina. Corn is up 0.36% at $3.53 a bushel and soybeans are down 0.41% at $9.82 a bushel. (david.hodari@wsj.com; @davidhodari)

Trudeau Briefs U.S. CEOs on Nafta at Davos -- Market Talk

13:07 ET - Canadian PM Justin Trudeau pressed his case for preserving while updating Nafta to a group of U.S. CEOs in Davos at the World Economic Forum. "We just had a great conversation about all the jobs in Canada and the U.S. that rely on Nafta," Trudeau told reporters according to a transcript provided by his office. "We talked a lot about ensuring citizens and workers and families on both sides of the border understand that the integrated supply chains, the trade back and forth between Canada and the U.S. and Mexico has been tremendously beneficial." The CEOs of Cargill, UPS and Tyson Foods were among those in attendance. (paul.vieira@wsj.com; @paulvieira)

Hog Futures Lead Livestock Markets

Livestock futures were mostly higher on Wednesday, with hog prices leading gains.

Large supplies of physical hogs have burdened the market at various points in recent months. But a series of short- and long-term factors, from bouts of freezing weather to growing slaughter capacity at new packing plants, have helped chip away at the surplus of fattened hogs.

