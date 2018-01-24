Gerry Mallon Appointed CEO of Tesco Bank

Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) said Wednesday that it has appointed Gerry Mallon as chief executive of its banking unit from the end of July.

Continue Reading Below

The FTSE 100-listed supermarket said Mr. Mallon will be a member of the Tesco group executive team.

Mr. Mallon is currently CEO of Ulster Bank Ltd. and was previously CEO of Danske Bank UK. He has also held senior positions at Bank of Ireland, McKinsey and Co., the industrial development board for the Northern Ireland government, and the Northern Ireland civil service.

Shares in Tesco at 1036 GMT were up 0.50 pence, or 0.24% at 210.10 pence.

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 24, 2018 05:59 ET (10:59 GMT)