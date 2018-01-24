General Dynamics Posts Mixed Results -- Earnings Review

Shares of General Dynamic Corp. (GD) rose 1.2% to $209.87 premarket on light volume after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS: The defense company said quarterly earnings were dented by changes in the tax policy. Excluding that impact, earnings jumped 32% to $2.50 per share, ahead of consensus of $2.38 per share.

REVENUE: Sales rose 8.1% to $8.28 billion missing analysts estimates of $8.41 billion. Revenue growth was lead by the General Dynamics combat systems segment where sales climbed 7.6%. Sales in its information systems and technology business fell 2.8%.

TAX WATCH: General Dynamics recorded a $119 one-time charge related to a write down in deferred tax assets due to the recently enacted tax legislation.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

January 24, 2018 08:04 ET (13:04 GMT)