GDP Growth Expected to Slow In 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's note: Releases may be delayed due to the government shutdown.)

Continue Reading Below

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 20 237K (15) 220K

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

1000 New Home Sales Dec 680K (21) 733K

-- percent change Dec -7.2% +17.5%

1000 Leading Index Dec +0.5% (13) +0.4%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan 14 (3) 14

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec +0.7% (22) +1.3%

0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +2.9% (23) +3.2%*

0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +2.3% (11) +2.1%*

*3Q 3rd Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)