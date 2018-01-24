Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose alongside Treasury bond yields. Banks often benchmark loan rates to Treasury rates, which are rising steadily.

Speaking on CNBC television from the Davos leadership conference, J.P. Morgan Chief Executive James Dimon said there were no "obvious potholes" in the economic road ahead, suggesting that he anticipated the recent acceleration in economic growth to continue.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 16:57 ET (21:57 GMT)