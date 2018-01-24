China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 24 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 299,564 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 13,635 13,640 13,560 13,615 13,855 -240 10 132
Apr-18 - - - 13,810 13,810 0 0 106
May-18 13,750 13,840 13,645 13,780 13,920 -140 266,134 486,616
Jun-18 13,775 13,925 13,775 13,885 13,965 -80 56 244
Jul-18 13,930 13,995 13,900 13,950 14,010 -60 22 294
Aug-18 13,925 14,010 13,915 13,945 14,055 -110 10 90
Sep-18 13,970 14,065 13,880 14,005 14,140 -135 30,612 87,518
Oct-18 - - - 14,365 14,395 -30 0 18
Nov-18 14,135 14,195 14,135 14,170 14,365 -195 36 150
Jan-19 15,845 15,955 15,845 15,905 16,035 -130 2,684 12,996
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 24, 2018 02:36 ET (07:36 GMT)