Campbell will invest Trump tax reform cash in brands

Campbell Soup (CPB) CEO Denise Morrison said Wednesday she plans to take the extra cash from tax reform and invest it back into its brands and help pay down debt after agreeing to gobble up a maker of potato chips.

“We’ve been on a journey to transform Campbell’s and transition our portfolio,” Morrison told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Soup is a very important category, but we recognize that in order to deliver on the needs and wants of the next generation of customers, we want to diversify our portfolio into faster-growing spaces, and those spaces are health and well-being and snacking. So acquisitions are a key accelerator for that strategy.”

A slew of other companies including Apple, JPMorgan and Walmart have announced that they plan to raise wages, give bonuses, and beef up their employees’ benefit plans after President Trump signed a sweeping tax reform bill into law.



In December, Campbell Soup announced the acquisition of snacks company Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ) for $4.87 billion in cash, which is the largest deal ever for the iconic soup company in its 148-year history.



But Morrison added that while the snacking sector is booming with more than 90% of customers eating snacks five times a day, the soup category is far from dead.

“There are pockets of growth in the soup category,” she said. “For example, we introduced a new a Well Yes! product that we co-created with customers, and it’s targeted for the younger generation.”

