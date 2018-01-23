What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 23, 2018).

Congress approved a measure to fund the government for about three weeks and halt a shutdown, after Senate Democrats accepted Republican assurances about an immigration bill.

Pence told Israel's Knesset the U.S. will open its embassy in Jerusalem next year and signaled support for the resumption of peace talks.

Turkey's leader brushed off a U.S. plea for restraint in Ankara's military offensive against Kurdish fighters in northwest Syria.

A U.S. general visited Raqqa, the devastated Syrian city once claimed by Islamic State as its capital.

Pennsylvania's high court struck down the congressional-district map, saying it violates the state constitution by favoring the GOP.

USA Gymnastics said its chairman and three other board members quit, following public outcry over a sexual-abuse scandal.

Flu cases continue to climb, with transmission the most intense since the 2009 pandemic, the CDC said.

U.S. officials said talks set for Friday will test Russian seriousness about a peace deal for Ukraine.

A Brazilian court rules Wednesday on whether to uphold ex-President da Silva's bribery conviction.

A Vietnamese court sentenced an ex-executive at state-owned oil-and-gas firm PetroVietnam to life in prison for corruption.

