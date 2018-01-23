Utilities Recoup Some Losses as Treasury Rates Tick Down -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators recouped some of their recent losses as Treasury rates ticked down. New tariffs in the solar-power industry could affect the price of electric-generator development, warned one firm. Research firm GTM Research forecast that President Donald Trump's new tariff on solar panels would add 10 cents per watt on average to the cost of the equipment in the first year. Moody's Investors Service lowered the ratings outlook for 25 utility companies, including American Electric Power, Duke Energy and Southern Co, due to the changes in tax law.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 23, 2018 16:55 ET (21:55 GMT)