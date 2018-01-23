Total Reports Boiler Issue, Flaring at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported flaring of gases caused by a boiler problem at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"A boiler trip caused a loss of steam header pressure and resulted in flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The tripped boiler was restarted and returned to service."

The refinery said the flaring of emissions happened Monday and lasted for one hour.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies 95 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 08:28 ET (13:28 GMT)