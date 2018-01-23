Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 January 2018 at 2:45
PM
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which
the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN:
FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by
BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased under
five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights on 22 January 2018.
In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to Sampo voting rights
held directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds, decreasing under five
(5) per cent of all voting rights attached to all Sampo plc's shares.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the
total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the
notification:
% of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in %
rights (total of A) (total of B) (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.01% shares 0.01% shares 5.02% shares
was crossed or reached Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.04% shares 0.01% shares 5.06% shares
5.00% voting rights 0.01% voting rights 5.01% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 27,813,525 shares 5.01% shares
27,813,525 voting rights Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,813,525 shares 5.01% shares
27,813,525 voting rights Below 5% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and
instrument date Conversion Period cash settlement and voting rights voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 66,566 shares 0.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL B 66,566 shares 0.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com
