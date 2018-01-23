Sainsbury's Restructures Store Management in Cost-Cutting Plan -Reuters

British supermarket group J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.LN) said Tuesday it would change its store-management structure as it seeks to cut costs, Reuters reports.

--The company said all roles underneath that of store manager would change, with employees whose positions are eliminated being offered different jobs, that could have lower status and pay, according to Reuters.

