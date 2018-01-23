Orange Could Be Interested in Acquisition of Portugal Telecom -Le Monde

French telecommunications company Orange could be interested in a potential acquisition of Altice's subsidiary Portugal Telecom, Le Monde reports.
--If Altice president and controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi were to put the Portuguese subsidiary on sale, Orange would be interested in acquiring it as it looks to strengthen its position in the Iberian market.
Full story in French: goo.gl/2zMJD4
January 23, 2018 04:55 ET (09:55 GMT)