Oil Little Changed Despite Reading of Higher U.S. Supplies

Oil futures were down slightly in Asian trading Wednesday, holding on to overnight gains that put the U.S. price benchmark at fresh three-year highs.

--March light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 1 cent at $64.46 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell 11 cents to $69.85.

--The market held up despite the American Petroleum Institute saying late Tuesday in that U.S. crude supplies rose last week by its count. That contrasts with another decline anticipated in the government's weekly reading on Wednesday.

January 23, 2018 23:40 ET (04:40 GMT)