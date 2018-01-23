Oil Futures Rebound Further

Oil futures rose in Asian trading as the market built on Monday's modest rebound.

--March light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.6% at $63.96 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent rose 0.5% to $69.40.

--Further gains are liable to be predicated on weekly US inventory data. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts expect a drop of 1.6 million barrels to be in the government's report Wednesday.

January 23, 2018 00:14 ET (05:14 GMT)