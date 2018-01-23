Oil Boosted by IMF Growth Expectations

Oil prices were buoyed Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecasts for global economic growth.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.41% at $69.31 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were 0.47% higher at $63.87 a barrel.

The global economy should grow by 3.9% a year in 2018 and 2019, up 0.2% from a previous estimate--driven in large part by the recently approved U.S. tax-code changes, the IMF said Monday.

"It is not a far-fetched thought to expect global oil demand and oil-demand growth to follow suit shortly," Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd., said in response to the IMF estimates.

"The IMF's upward revision of its growth forecast is generating a tailwind," Commerzbank analysts said in a note Tuesday. "This further improves the already fairly rosy demand prospects on the oil market."

Crude prices also found support from Vice President Mike Pence's speech to Israel's Knesset Monday, during which he said the U.S. would pull out of the 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program without significant changes to the accord.

If the U.S. were to exit from the deal, it would likely result in the re-imposition of economic sanctions on Iran that would limit its oil exports and reduce global supply, analysts said.

Other bullish factors included an expected tenth-consecutive weekly drawdown in U.S. stockpiles last week when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases data Wednesday, as well as signals over the weekend from Saudi Arabia that OPEC could extend its production cuts beyond 2018, according to Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"It's probably a mix of the whole lot" of factors, Mr. Hansen said. But he cautioned that prices were unlikely to rise much higher, as the market "settles into a range."

Crude prices have risen by roughly 50% since 2017 lows last June, with Brent crude rising above $70 a barrel this month for the first time in over three years.

However, prices retreated at the end of last week after the International Energy Agency said it expected U.S. crude production to rise to over 10 million barrels a day this year, surpassing Saudi Arabia's output and rivaling that of Russia.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was up 0.89%, at $1.88 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $612.75 a metric ton, down 0.24% from the previous settlement.

