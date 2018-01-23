Senate Confirms Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman

Continue Reading Below

The Senate confirmed Jerome Powell to become the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve, clearing the way for a new leader likely to continue raising interest rates to keep the economic expansion on track.

U.S. Allies Shift Trade Priorities

Eleven Pacific Rim nations agreed to forge a new trade bloc that excludes the U.S. on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump signed an order to block certain cheap Asian imports, illustrating the battle lines of a new global trade climate.

S&P 500 Climbs After Latest Earnings

The S&P 500 climbed to a fresh record Tuesday following the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

As Markets and Growth Steam Ahead, Signs of Caution Emerge

The world economy is accelerating and the financial markets are going gangbusters. But there is an undertone of anxiety among delegates at the annual meeting in Davos.

Non-U.S. Nafta Negotiators Seek Compromise in Montreal

The chief negotiators for Canada and Mexico on Tuesday vowed flexibility and cooperation in trying to address the toughest U.S. demands for a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement

No Joy for REIT Investors as Shares Miss Out on the Rally

While stock investors are loading up like kids in a candy store, shareholders of real-estate investment trusts are more like sad street urchins pressing their faces up against the window.

Manufacturers Fight Over New Tariffs' Effect on U.S. Jobs

President Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines is meant to revive domestic industries. But in the affected sectors, there is little agreement on whether it will actually jump-start U.S. manufacturing and jobs.

Netflix's $100 Billion Market Cap Helps Explain the Junk Bond Rally

Netflix Inc.'s market value blew past $100 billion for the first time on Tuesday, extending a stock market rally that also helps explain why the junk bond market remains so sanguine.

China's Shift From Coal to Gas Boosts LNG Price

China is replacing coal with gas, sucking up global supplies of the fuel and pushing up the price of liquefied natural gas to a three-year high.

Trump's FDIC Nominee Promises Relief for Small Banks

The nominee to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plans to focus on easing regulatory requirements for community banks, encouraging the creation of new banks and tackling cybersecurity, she said at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)