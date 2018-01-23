S&P 500 Climbs After Latest Earnings

The S&P 500 was on track for a fresh record Tuesday following the latest raft of corporate earnings.

CEOs at Davos See Robust Global Growth, Praise Trump Moves

Economic growth will remain robust over the coming year, sustained by pro-business policies around the world, a possible surge in investment and bullishness about major economies such as China and India, according to chief executives gathered at the World Economic Forum.

TPP Members Reach Agreement on Trade Pact

Negotiators from 11 Pacific Rim nations have agreed on a Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, a year after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the talks.

Qatar Alleges Attacks on Currency

Qatar alleges that rival Gulf countries, including the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia, have waged attacks on its currency through "blatant, unlawful market manipulation," according to letters sent by Qatar's Central Bank to regulators.

Goodfriend Tells Lawmakers He Backs Fed's Dual Mandate on Jobs, Prices

Federal Reserve nominee Marvin Goodfriend told lawmakers he supports the central bank's dual mandate to maintain stable prices and pursue maximum employment, despite his past comments suggesting the Fed should focus on inflation.

Manufacturers Fight Over New Tariffs' Effect on U.S. Jobs

President Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines is meant to revive domestic industries. But in the affected sectors, there is little agreement on whether it will actually jump-start U.S. manufacturing and jobs.

Netflix's $100 Billion Market Cap Helps Explain the Junk Bond Rally

Netflix Inc.'s market value blew past $100 billion for the first time on Tuesday, extending a stock market rally that also helps explain why the junk bond market remains so sanguine.

China's Shift From Coal to Gas Boosts LNG Price

China is replacing coal with gas, sucking up global supplies of the fuel and pushing up the price of liquefied natural gas to a three-year high.

Trump's FDIC Nominee Promises Relief for Small Banks

The nominee to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plans to focus on easing regulatory requirements for community banks, encouraging the creation of new banks and tackling cybersecurity, she said at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

No Joy for REIT Investors as Shares Miss Out on the Rally

While stock investors are loading up like kids in a candy store, shareholders of real-estate investment trusts are more like sad street urchins pressing their faces up against the window.

