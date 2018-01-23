U.S. Stocks Poised for Muted Opening After Shutdown

Global stocks climbed further as European and Asia-Pacific indexes posted gains, though U.S. indexes were set for a more muted open amid the end of the federal government's shutdown.

Goodfriend Set to Face Senators' Questions at Fed Confirmation Hearing

Marvin Goodfriend, who has been nominated for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for his Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing. Here are five things to watch.

How Central Banks Doing Nothing Can Still Move Markets

The Bank of Japan stuck to its policy guns Tuesday. The European Central Bank is likely to do the same on Thursday. But even a lack of immediate action can't stop market perceptions of shifting.

IMF Sees a Global Boom That's Overly Dependent on Easy Money

The world is enjoying its broadest, strongest growth in years, and everyone has an explanation, from the U.S. tax cut to the recovery in oil prices. But for the International Monetary Fund, the answer is rather simple and disturbing: easy monetary policy.

Greece Moves Closer to Ending its Bailout Regime

Greece moved a step closer to the end of its bailout regime after eurozone finance ministers approved the completion of Greece's bailout review and agreed to disburse the next tranche of bailout funds in the coming weeks.

Congress Passes Three-Week Spending Bill to End Shutdown

Congress approved a measure to fund the government for about three weeks, after Senate Democrats accepted GOP leaders' assurance that they would bring an immigration bill to the floor. The House followed suit, and President Donald Trump signed the bill, ending the three-day shutdown.

China's Shift From Coal to Gas Boosts LNG Price

China is replacing coal with gas, sucking up global supplies of the fuel and pushing up the price of liquefied natural gas to a three-year high.

Oil Boosted by IMF Growth Expectations

Crude prices were buoyed after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecasts for global economic growth.

Eurozone Banks Ease Standards for Housing Loans

Eurozone banks eased their standards for housing loans at the end of last year as the region's economy accelerated, according to the European Central Bank's latest survey of the region's banking sector.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)