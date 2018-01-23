Bank of Japan Sticks to View on 2% Inflation

Japan's central bank maintains its view that inflation will reach 2% in two years and leaves policy unchanged, but offers no new clues on whether it will join other global banks in raising rates this year.

Asian Stocks Rise, Fueled by Wall Street

Asian stocks started higher, spurred by fresh record highs for U.S. equities overnight.

U.S. Imposes New Tariffs, Ramping Up 'America First' Trade Policy

The Trump administration announced new trade barriers aimed at protecting domestic makers of solar panels and washing machines from a recent surge of cheap imports.

Congress Passes Three-Week Spending Bill to End Shutdown

Congress approved a measure to fund the government for about three weeks, after Senate Democrats accepted GOP leaders' assurance that they would bring an immigration bill to the floor. The House followed suit, and President Donald Trump signed the bill, ending the three-day shutdown.

Businesses Cut Back on Overseas Investments

Businesses around the world cut back on their overseas investments for the second straight year in 2017, a surprise development that suggests the globalization of economic activity may be slowing.

Jerome Powell's Challenge at the Fed: Keep the Economy Humming

With unemployment and inflation both low, the incoming chairman must navigate the central bank's rate-tightening cycle.

Trump Team Keeps Approach to Global Financial Rules, for Now

With continued engagement may come efforts to rein in international rule-making bodies that some administration officials say have overstepped their mandate.

Firms Looking to Piggyback on Blockchain Fever Will Get SEC Scrutiny, Chairman Says

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission fired a warning shot at companies that try to use gimmicks to capitalize on investors' appetite for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investments.

It Has Been a Near-Perfect Investing Environment. But It May End Soon.

For two decades, government bonds have provided what amounts to free insurance against stock-market struggles. But that's a historical anomaly.

As Central Banks Pull Back, Market Uncertainty Rises

Though economic expansion appears strong, investors may not be fully accounting for risks from the end of easy money.

