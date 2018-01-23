Weinstein Co. Advances Toward Sale

Weinstein Co.'s owners have entered exclusive negotiations to sell the embattled studio to a group led by businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet for a little more than $500 million, people close to the talks said.

Disney to Pay $1,000 Bonuses

Walt Disney Co. will pay $1,000 cash bonuses to more than 125,000 workers and put $50 million into a new program to cover tuition costs for hourly workers, the company said Tuesday.

Consumer Brands Can't Cut Their Way to Growth

Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark are under pressure to invest in expansion.

Clash Between Founder and Protégé Plunges Och-Ziff Into Crisis

Och-Ziff Capital Management faces turmoil as founder Daniel Och upends plan for James Levin to succeed him as head of the U.S.'s largest publicly traded hedge fund. Behind the rift: money and control.

Johnson & Johnson Results Driven by Pharmaceutical Sales Growth

Johnson & Johnson reported an increase in sales for its fourth quarter, largely spurred by its pharmaceutical business, but reported a loss because of effects from the new tax law.

Musk Could Net Billions by Hitting Tesla's New Milestones

Tesla unleashed a bold pay package for Chief Executive Elon Musk that again ties his compensation entirely to key performance benchmarks. This time, the goals take the electric-car maker to cosmic heights, including an ultimate aim of hitting $650 billion in market value.

Sexual-Harassment Suit Naming Ad Agency Shines Light on Client Dealings

A former staffer at IPG's Initiative media agency claims she was sexually assaulted by an employee of Dr Pepper, an important client, and agency executives retaliated against her.

Bank of America Expands Office Space in L.A.

Bank of America has renewed its office lease in downtown Los Angeles and taken more space as competition for office tenants heats up among landlords.

CSX Board to Require CEOs to Get Annual Physical Exam

CSX will require the railroad's chief executive to submit to an annual physical exam that will be reviewed by the board, adopting the policy months after the death of prior CEO Hunter Harrison.

Snapchat Cracks Open Its 'Walled Garden'

Some users on Snapchat will now be able to share videos and other content they encounter within the app outside the walls, as the social-media app comes under pressure to grow.

