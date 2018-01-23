Apple to Begin Selling Delayed HomePod Speaker

Apple will start selling its voice-activated speaker HomePod in stores Feb. 9, bringing an end to a delayed launch that cost the company sales during the critical holiday shopping season.

Johnson & Johnson Results Driven by Pharmaceutical Sales Growth

Johnson & Johnson reported an increase in sales for its fourth quarter, largely spurred by its pharmaceutical business, but reported a loss because of effects from the new tax law.

Disney to Pay $1,000 Bonuses

Walt Disney Co. will pay $1,000 cash bonuses to more than 125,000 workers and put $50 million into a new program to cover tuition costs for hourly workers, the company said Tuesday

Consumer Brands Can't Cut Their Way to Growth

Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark are under pressure to invest in expansion.

Tesla Gives Musk New Long-Term Pay Deal

Tesla said it updated the pay package for Elon Musk with a plan that again ties his compensation entirely to key performance benchmarks-albeit this time much larger ones.

Netflix's $100 Billion Market Cap Helps Explain the Junk Bond Rally

Netflix Inc.'s market value blew past $100 billion for the first time on Tuesday, extending a stock market rally that also helps explain why the junk bond market remains so sanguine.

CSX Board to Require CEOs to Get Annual Physical Exam

CSX will require the railroad's chief executive to submit to an annual physical exam that will be reviewed by the board, adopting the policy months after the death of prior CEO Hunter Harrison.

Snapchat Cracks Open Its 'Walled Garden'

Some users on Snapchat will now be able to share videos and other content they encounter within the app outside the walls, as the social-media app comes under pressure to grow.

Verizon to Pay Down Debt, Give Employees Stock Awards With Tax Windfall

The new tax law will put as much as $4 billion extra cash in Verizon Communications Inc.'s pocket this year.

UBS Shakes Up Wealth-Management Division's Top Ranks

UBS Group shuffled the top ranks of its wealth-management division, as the world's largest wealth manager continues to revamp a unit that is expected to be a key driver of profits but faces intense competition.

January 23, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)