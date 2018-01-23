P&G's Price Cuts Ripple Through Consumer Products

Procter & Gamble is winning over shoppers with help from aggressive discounting that's rippling through the household-goods industry.

Apple to Begin Selling Delayed HomePod Speaker

Apple will start selling its voice-activated speaker HomePod in stores Feb. 9, bringing an end to a delayed launch that cost the company sales during the critical holiday shopping season.

Johnson & Johnson Results Driven by Pharmaceutical Sales Growth

Johnson & Johnson reported an increase in sales for its fourth quarter, largely spurred by its pharmaceutical business, but reported a loss because of effects from the new tax law.

Tesla Gives Musk New Long-Term Pay Deal

Tesla said it updated the pay package for Elon Musk with a plan that again ties his compensation entirely to key performance benchmarks-albeit this time much larger ones.

CSX Board to Require CEOs to Get Annual Physical Exam

CSX will require the railroad's chief executive to submit to an annual physical exam that will be reviewed by the board, adopting the policy months after the sudden death of prior CEO Hunter Harrison.

Snapchat Cracks Open Its 'Walled Garden'

Some users on Snapchat will now be able to share videos and other content they encounter within the app outside the walls, as the social-media app comes under pressure to grow.

Verizon Dials Up Wireless Revenue Growth

Verizon grew its wireless revenue for the first time in two years as it gained subscribers in its latest quarter and more customers paid for smartphones and high-speed cellular internet.

UBS Shakes Up Wealth-Management Division's Top Ranks

UBS Group shuffled the top ranks of its wealth-management division, as the world's largest wealth manager continues to revamp a unit that is expected to be a key driver of profits but faces intense competition.

Twitter's Anthony Noto to Become SoFi CEO

Twitter operating chief Anthony Noto will become the next chief executive of online lender Social Finance.

Kimberly-Clark Cuts 5,000 Jobs as Births Decline

Kimberly-Clark said it will cut about 13% of its global workforce as the company grapples with sluggish sales of household staples, including its Huggies diapers.

