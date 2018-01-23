Apple to Begin Selling Delayed HomePod Speaker

Continue Reading Below

Apple will start selling its voice-activated speaker HomePod in stores Feb. 9, bringing an end to a delayed launch that cost the company sales during the critical holiday shopping season.

Snapchat Cracks Open Its 'Walled Garden'

Some users on Snapchat will now be able to share videos and other content they encounter within the app outside the walls, as the social-media app comes under pressure to grow.

Verizon Dials Up Wireless Revenue Growth

Verizon grew its wireless revenue for the first time in two years as it gained subscribers in its latest quarter and more customers paid for smartphones and high-speed cellular internet.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

P&G's Sales Rise, Helped by Slimmer Beauty Portfolio

Procter & Gamble said its sales and adjusted earnings grew in the most recent quarter as the company tries to refresh its staple brands.

Twitter's Anthony Noto to Become SoFi CEO

Twitter operating chief Anthony Noto will become the next chief executive of online lender Social Finance.

Johnson & Johnson Results Driven by Pharmaceutical Sales Growth

Johnson & Johnson reported an increase in sales for its fourth quarter, largely spurred by its pharmaceutical business, but reported a loss because of effects from the new tax law.

Bacardi Buying Patrón Tequila in Deal Valuing Brand at $5.1 Billion

Bacardi Ltd. is acquiring the maker of Patrón tequila in a deal that values the premium brand at $5.1 billion, one of the biggest liquor buys in years as rivals scramble to own more top-shelf spirits.

How JPMorgan Will Spend a Big Chunk of Its Tax Windfall

JPMorgan Chase is unrolling a $20 billion, five-year investment across its businesses based on benefits from recent tax-law changes, a softer regulatory environment and its overall growth.

Kimberly-Clark Cuts 5,000 Jobs as Births Decline

Kimberly-Clark said it will cut about 13% of its global workforce as the company grapples with sluggish sales of household staples, including its Huggies diapers.

Gatorade Sales Could Use Some Electrolytes

PepsiCo's Gatorade, a sideline staple for fatigued athletes that has long dominated the sports-drink market, needs a pick-me-up of its own as sales declined for the first time since 2012.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)