Netflix Continues Landing Customers

Netflix Inc. again posted strong subscriber growth even as it faces increased competition for viewers and programming.

Verizon Dials Up Wireless Revenue Growth

Verizon grew its wireless revenue for the first time in two years as it gained subscribers in its latest quarter and more customers paid for smartphones and high-speed cellular internet.

P&G's Sales Rise, Helped by Slimmer Beauty Portfolio

Procter & Gamble said its sales and adjusted earnings grew in the most recent quarter as the company tries to refresh its staple brands.

Johnson & Johnson Results Driven by Pharmaceutical Sales Growth

Johnson & Johnson reported an increase in sales for its fourth quarter, largely spurred by its pharmaceutical business, but reported a loss because of effects from the new tax law.

Bacardi Buying Patrón Tequila in Deal Valuing Brand at $5.1 Billion

Bacardi Ltd. is acquiring the maker of Patrón tequila in a deal that values the premium brand at $5.1 billion, one of the biggest liquor buys in years as rivals scramble to own more top-shelf spirits.

How JPMorgan Will Spend a Big Chunk of Its Tax Windfall

JPMorgan Chase is unrolling a $20 billion, five-year investment across its businesses based on benefits from recent tax-law changes, a softer regulatory environment and its overall growth.

Kimberly-Clark to Cut 5,000 Jobs

Kimberly-Clark said it will cut about 13% of its global workforce as the company grapples with sluggish sales of household staples, including its Huggies diapers.

Gatorade Sales Could Use Some Electrolytes

PepsiCo's Gatorade, a sideline staple for fatigued athletes that has long dominated the sports-drink market, needs a pick-me-up of its own as sales declined for the first time since 2012.

Losses From California Wildfires Hurt Travelers Earnings

Travelers earnings fell in the fourth quarter due to losses from recent wildfires in California.

Tesla Gives Musk New Long-Term Pay Deal

Tesla said it updated the pay package for Elon Musk with a plan that again ties his compensation entirely to key performance benchmarks-albeit this time much larger ones.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)