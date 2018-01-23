Microsoft to Open Four Data Centers in France -AFP

Microsoft is planning to open four data-storage centers in France to meet demand for cloud computing, AFP reports, citing Carlo Purassanta, the head of the software giant's French operations.

--Mr. Purassanta didn't say how big the investment will be, but he did say three of the centers will be in the Paris area and one in Marseille, according to AFP. They will be opened by the end of this quarter.

January 23, 2018 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)