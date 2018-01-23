Industrials Up Slightly as Traders Hedge on Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up as traders hedged on the outlook for earnings in the sector. Caterpillar, which reports earnings later this week, slipped. General Electric, another company due to report earnings, recouped some of its recent losses. Manufacturers were divided on whether new tariffs on solar-power equipment and washing machines would lead to more U.S. jobs. While U.S. based Whirlpool said it would add jobs in an Ohio factory in anticipation of higher demand, South Korean appliance makers warned that it could hinder their U.S. manufacturing operations. Railroad CSX will require the railroad's chief executive to submit to an annual physical exam that will be reviewed by the board, adopting the policy months after the sudden death of prior Chief Executive Hunter Harrison.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
