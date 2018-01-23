GDP Growth Expected to Slow In 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's note: Releases may be delayed due to the government shutdown.)

Continue Reading Below

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jan N/A 55.1*

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jan N/A 53.7*

1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 5.68M (21) 5.81M

-- percent change Dec -2.2% +5.6%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 20 237K (15) 220K

1000 New Home Sales Dec 680K (21) 733K

-- percent change Dec -7.2% +17.5%

1000 Leading Index Dec +0.5% (13) +0.4%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan 14 (3) 14

Composite Index

Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec +0.7% (22) +1.3%

0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +2.9% (23) +3.2%**

0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +2.3% (11) +2.1%**

*Dec Final Reading

**3Q 3rd Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)