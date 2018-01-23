GDP Growth Expected to Slow In 4Q -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's note: Releases may be delayed due to the government shutdown.)
Continue Reading Below
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jan N/A 55.1*
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jan N/A 53.7*
1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 5.68M (21) 5.81M
-- percent change Dec -2.2% +5.6%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 20 237K (15) 220K
1000 New Home Sales Dec 680K (21) 733K
-- percent change Dec -7.2% +17.5%
1000 Leading Index Dec +0.5% (13) +0.4%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan 14 (3) 14
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec +0.7% (22) +1.3%
0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +2.9% (23) +3.2%**
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +2.3% (11) +2.1%**
*Dec Final Reading
**3Q 3rd Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 23, 2018 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)