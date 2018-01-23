France's New Areva Changes Its Name to Orano

France's energy company Areva SA said that New Areva, the business that combines its nuclear fuel cycle operations, has changed its name to Orano.

Last December, Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) signed an agreement with Areva to acquire a 75.5% stake in New NP, Areva's nuclear reactor unit. The sale was part of restructuring measures that Areva had announced earlier last year.

Orano's business activities include mining, conversion-enrichment, used fuel recycling, nuclear logistics, dismantling and engineering, Areva said.

January 23, 2018 05:22 ET (10:22 GMT)