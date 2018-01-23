Eurasia Needs Stable Regulations, VEON CEO Says -- Market Talk

1357 GMT - Eurasian nations must work to translate wide-ranging political reforms into stable and transparent regulations for businesses, VEON's CEO Jean-Yves Charlier says at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Mr. Charlier says he is encouraged by regional reforms--notably Georgia's efforts at tackling corruption--but emphasizes that it is now important for countries to introduce fiscal regimes that promote long-term international investments. (nathan.allen@dowjones.com)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 23, 2018 09:13 ET (14:13 GMT)