Energy Down Amid Doubts on Oil Rally -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies fell slightly amid doubts about the sustainability of the oil-price surge. Oil futures rose and hovered near their highest levels in three years in a move analysts said was speculative, rather than driven by any change in supply and demand. Speaking on the fringes of a leadership conference in Davos, Switzerland, BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said the British oil giant had a good working relationship with Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported.
January 23, 2018 16:25 ET (21:25 GMT)