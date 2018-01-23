Ecolab Expects Bump for 4Q, 2018 From Tax Reform

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said its fourth-quarter earnings will be helped by between 45 cents and 55 cents a share because of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Ecolab, similar to other companies, has to remeasure its deferred tax liabilities, which will lead to the increase in the company's earnings. The company said that expenses from repatriating overseas earnings offsets that uptick.

The company also said it expects adjusted earnings to grow in the double digits for the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting adjusted earnings of $1.40 a share.

The company also expects the law implementing a lower corporate tax rate to give a 10-cent per-share bump to its 2018 profit.

For the 2018 fiscal year, the company is expecting adjusted earnings between $5.25 a share and $5.45 a share, in line with analysts who are expecting $5.30.

The company is announcing its year-end results Feb. 20, it said.

Shares of Ecolab were flat premarket.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 09:25 ET (14:25 GMT)